Mumbai, August 3: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on being asked if the party will take part in RamTemple event in Ayodhya said, "The situation is critical there and everyone believes VIP movement should be as less as possible. Prime Minister is going there, we wish him well."

The Shiv Sena has transferred Rs 1 crore to the trust overseeing the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to a senior party leader on Sunday. The Sena's clarification came amid reports quoting Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the trust, as saying that no money was received from the Shiv Sena as promised, he said. Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' Invitation Card First Look: Invite For Mega Ayodhya Event Mentions Names of PM Narendra Modi, 4 Others; See Pics.

PM Narendra Modi is Going to Attend Ram Temple Event, We Wish Him Well', Says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut:

The foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Ram temple is scheduled on August 5 for which the trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hanuman Garhi temple is getting sanitised ahead of PM Modi's visit on August 5. According to an ANI update, the temple priest said, "PM Modi will first visit Hanuman Garhi temple and offer his prayers before going for Bhoomi pujan at Ram Janambhoomi, so preparations are underway for his visit here."

