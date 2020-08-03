New Delhi, August 3: The ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir. Besides, the PM, the historic event is expected to attended by several chief ministers, union ministers, saints and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Uma Bharti Not to Attend Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony in Ayodhya Amid COVID-19, Says Will Visit Site After PM Narendra Modi Leaves.

The invitation with the saffron theme has been prepared by trust, Times Now reported. The invite mentions the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction: Spiritual Preacher Morari Bapu Followers Pledge Rs 1 Crore for Ram Temple.

Ayodhya "Bhoomi Pujan" Invitation Card:

The 48-hour countdown to #RamMandirBhumiPujan has begun in Ayodhya. TIMES NOW is the 1st channel to access the invitation card sent to the invitees to the ceremony. Ground details by Prashant & Mohit Bhatt. pic.twitter.com/BRw00wBEk6 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 3, 2020

Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, gets invitation card for Ram Mandir #BhoomiPoojan pic.twitter.com/SW55Ub3Xn7 — Samarth (@samsrivastava31) August 3, 2020

The invitation card also has an image of "Ram Lalla". Reports suggest that invites will be sent to around 150 people for "Bhoom Pujan" organised amid the novel coronavirus crisis. The mandir will be over 150 feet in height and the construction is expected to be completed in 3 to 3.5 years.

In a landmark verdict in last November, the Supreme Court said that the site would be handed over for building a temple at the disputed site. The top court allotted alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).