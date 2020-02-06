PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Economic Slowdown in Rajya Sabha, Says 'Fundamentals of Indian Economy Strong'

PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the fundamentals of the Indian economy were strong and had inherent capability for higher growth rates.

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the president for his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, he said there was no reason for being despondent. Rejecting pessimism over the target of nearly doubling the size of the economy to USD 5 trillion, he said aspirational targets were needed to move ahead. PM Narendra Modi Tears Into Congress During Reply on Motion of Thanks to President's Address in Rajya Sabha, Speaks on CAA, Article 370, $5 Trillion Economy, GST And POSCO Act Among Other Issues.

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Many Opposition members are very enthused these days, those who were silent have become violent. https://t.co/nBv2EJHNO0 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

"There is no question of thinking small. Pessimism and gloom do not help us. We talk about a USD 5-trillion economy. Yes the aim is ambitious, but we have to think big and think ahead," he said, adding his government is focusing on infrastructure development, small businesses, textiles, startups, and tourism.

Modi said the focus on 'Make in India', his government's flagship scheme to boost domestic manufacturing, is yielding results.

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Is it ok to misguide and misinform the nation? Can anybody be a part of a campaign that does this? The path being taken on #CAA by many Opposition parties is very unfortunate pic.twitter.com/FTEiD28Q0z — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Also, tax compliance is being simplified to make it easier to do business in the country. On Goods and Services Tax (GST), which from July 2017 amalgamated 17 different central and state taxes, he said frequent changes were a reflection of federal structure of the country and showed the government was willing to improve the law. PM Narendra Modi Takes Stinging Jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, Says 'Many Tubelights Are Like This' (Watch Video).

On Gujarat opposing GST when he was the chief minister, Modi said he had wanted concerns of manufacturing-states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra to be addressed before rolling out of tax regime. These concerns, he said, were addressed when his government came to power, ensuring rollout of the landmark tax reform.