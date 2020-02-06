PM Narendra Modi Takes Stinging Jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, Says 'Many Tubelights Are Like This' (Watch Video)

PM Modi in Lok Sabha | (Photo Credits: LSTV/Screengrab)

New Delhi, February 6: In a stinging swipe against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apparently referred to him as "tubelight" in the Parliament. The jibe from Modi came after the Gandhi scion stood during his address to raise objections. The Indian PM's barb at the top Opposition leader drew applause from the treasury benches, whereas, non-NDA bloc remained silent.

Modi, during his reply to the motion of thanks on President's address, slammed Gandhi for his remarks against the government over unemployment. The former Congress president, while addressing an election rally in Delhi, said the country's youth would "beat him (Modi) with sticks in next six months" if unemployment persists. Rahul Gandhi Reacts to PM Modi's Address in Lok Sabha, Says Focus on Unemployment Instead of 'Congress, Pakistan, Nehru'.

Reacting to the remark, the Prime Minister told the House, "A senior Congress leader said I would be beaten with sticks after six months. I'm thankful to him for providing the time period. I will do more surya namaskar to strengthen my back to bear all those sticks," he said.

Reacting to the above remark, Gandhi stood up and attempted to interrupt Modi's speech. He demanded the Prime Minister to respond to his questions on unemployment. However, his remarks were not taken on record.

On seeing Gandhi standing up to protest his remarks, Modi asked why it took 30-40 minutes for the Congress veteran to unseat himself. "I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tubelights are like this," he said.

Watch Video: PM Modi's 'Tubelight' Swipe at Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Rahul Gandhi made an intervention in his speech in Lok Sabha: I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tubelights are like this. pic.twitter.com/NwbQVBHWPx — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Outside the Parliament, Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of deflecting attention from pressing issues to ward off the criticism against his government. "The biggest issue today is unemployment and jobs, we asked PM many times, but he did not say a word on this. Earlier, the Finance Minister gave a long speech but she also did not say a word on it," he said. "PM Modi's style is to distract the country from core issues. He talks of Congress, of Jawaharlal Nehru, of Pakistan, etc but not of core issues," Gandhi further added.