July 24: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of late Shri Harmohan Singh Yadav on 25th July, 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

Shri Harmohan Singh Yadav (18 October, 1921 - 25 July, 2012) was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community. Prime Minister’s participation in the programme is in recognition of the contribution of the late leader for farmers, backward classes and other sections of the society. Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver Medal: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Athlete For His Performance at World Athletics Championships 2022.

Shri Harmohan Singh Yadav remained active in politics for a long time and served in various capacities as MLC, MLA, member of Rajya Sabha and chairman of 'Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha'. He was also instrumental in establishing many educational institutions in and around Kanpur with the help of his son Shri Sukhram Singh. Shri Harmohan Singh Yadav was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 1991 for display of valour in protecting the lives of several Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2022 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).