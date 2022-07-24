Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 24 took Twitter to congratulate Indian athlete and javelin thrower for winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 competition in Eugene. Olympic champion scripted yet another history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final here.

Check Tweet:

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

