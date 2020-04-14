PM Narendra Modi to Address the Nation at 10 AM Today, Likely to Announce Further Plans, Extension of Lockdown to Fight COVID-19 Spread

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today, i.e. on April 14, which is also the last day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. During the address today, the Prime Minister is expected to talk of the way forward to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country. There are speculations that he will extend the lockdown until at least the end of April as he had recently hinted at a consensus amongst the States on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks.

The first lockdown was imposed by the Prime Minister on March 24 with the aim to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19. The address comes days after the Prime Minister held consultations with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing. During the meeting, talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown further amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Lockdown in India to be Extended by 2 More Weeks, PM Narendra Modi Agrees With State CMs in Video-Conference on COVID-19.

The confirmation about the about PM's address came from a tweet from the official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO India) on April 13."Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14, 2020," PMO India's tweet Reports inform that several states have given a suggestions that the country could be divided into red, orange, and green zones based on COVID-19 cases and some industries could be allowed in orange and green zones, while taking precautions against the

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had said that if the situation is not brought under control in the next three weeks, the country could go back 21 years and that several families would be devastated had urged the people to stay indoors during the next 21 days to prevent the spread of the disease.