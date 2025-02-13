New Delhi, February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave by the School of Ultimate Leadership on February 21, officials said on Thursday. The two-day event at Bharat Manadpam in the national capital will bring together leaders from across politics, sports, arts and media, public policy, business, the social sector and the spiritual world to talk about their personal leadership journeys, engaging in insightful conversations and sharing transformative experiences to inspire a new generation of thinkers.

The conclave will feature speakers such as Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, former Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, Spiritual Leader of the Brahma Kumaris BK Shivani, chess world champion D Gukesh, Piramal Group chief Ajay Piramal, and Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, among others. PM Modi US Visit Itinerary: Discussion With Donald Trump, 6 Bilateral Meeting, Private Dinner – Check Full Schedule of PM Narendra Modi in United States.

"Leadership is not just about guiding others. It is about inspiring them to act with vision, purpose and integrity -- towards the greater cause of public good. Our imperative at SOUL is to help broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment and passion for public service and not just from political lineage," said Saurabh Johri, director in-charge, School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL).

"The SOUL Leadership Conclave offers a unique opportunity to spark meaningful dialogue on leadership and its profound impact on society, creating a platform where new ideas can flourish and the next generation of leaders can find inspiration," he added. President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Set To Visit Madhya Pradesh Between February 23 to 26.

Located on the periphery of GIFT City in Gandhinagar, SOUL is a privately-funded leadership institution, designed to equip government and public sector leaders with access to tools, skills and expert insights necessary to navigate the complex challenges of leadership in today's world.