New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with several organisations from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday, July 9 via video conferencing, for their efforts in serving food during the nationwide lockdown. During the shutdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 100 organisations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and 2 lakh dry ration kits via food cell of District Administrations and through individual efforts. "PM will interact with representatives of such organisations tomorrow, June 9, via video conferencing to discuss their experience", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The residents of Varanasi and members of social organizations ensured that food was available timely for everyone in need. On the official website of PM Modi, it is stated that the Prime Minister will interact with representatives of such organizations tomorrow via video conferencing to discuss their experience & showcase their efforts. India Global Week 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Make Major Worldwide Address on July 9, Check Timing of His Speech.

The website stated that apart from food distribution, these organizations were instrumental in distribution of masks, sanitizers etc. They have been honoured as ‘corona warriors’ by the District Administration. The official website of the Prime Minister informs that these organizations serve in diverse fields including education, social, religious, health, hotels/social clubs and other professional sectors.

