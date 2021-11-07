In an effort to facilitate the movement of devotees to Pandharpur, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G), on 8th November, 2021 at 3:30 PM via video conferencing. Dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ will be constructed on either side of these National Highways, providing hassle free and safe passage to devotees.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale, will be four laned with dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs. 6690 crore and about Rs. 4400 crore respectively.

During the event, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation more than 223 Km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs. 1180 crore at different National Highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur. Adivasi Gaurav Divas 2021: PM Narendra Modi to Address 1st Convention Dedicated to Tribals in Bhopal On November 15.

These projects include Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi - Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A. Union Road Transport & Highways Minister and Chief Minister Maharashtra will be present on the occasion.

