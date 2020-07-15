New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 pm today via video conferencing. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister tweeted, “I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe. ” According to reports, India and EU are likely to announce a high-level political dialogue on trade and investments. In addition to this, the two sides will also unveil a joint road map to 2025, as they share their projection in the next five-year time-frame amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi will also be addressing the youth today on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, via video link, a conclave being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at 11 AM. This conclave also marks five years of the Skill India Mission. United Nations 75th Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Address Virtually at Valedictory of High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC on July 17.

Here's what PM Modi tweeted:

Will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 PM today. I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, it was also announced that PM Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at Valedictory of High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC on July 17 in New York, on eve of 75th anniversary of UN. It'll be the first speech of PM at UN after India’s Security Council win, said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to UN.

