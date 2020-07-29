New Delhi, July 29: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a New Education Policy (NEP). One of the major decision of the cabinet was to rename Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) as the Ministry of Education. Union Minister Prakash Javdedkar said that the changes were important as for "34 years there were no changes in the education policy." Ministry of Human Resource and Development, MHRD, Renamed as Ministry of Education.

"The NEP aims to make it easier to setup new quality of higher educational institutes which will be at par with the global standards," said the union cabinet. Major reforms in higher education include a target of 50 percent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035.

Major Reforms: Higher Education

50 percent Gross Enrolment Ratio by 2035

Holistic and Multidisciplinary Education- Flexible of Subjetcs

Multiple Entry/Exit

UG Program- 3 or 4 year

PG Program- 1 or 2 year

Integrated 5 year Bachelor's/Master's

M Phil to be discontinued

Credit Transfer and Academic Bank of Credits

HEIs: Research Intensive/Teaching Intensive Universities and Autonomous Degree Granting Colleges

Model Multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU)

According to NEP, technology will be used in education planning, teaching, learning and assessment, administration and management and regulation -Self Disclosure and minimum human interface. Technology should be made more accessible for disadvantaged groups. E-content should in regional languages.

"Board exams will be low stakes and test actual knowledge instead of rote learning; Mother tongue to be a medium of instruction till 5th grade; report cards will be a comprehensive report on skills and capabilities instead of just marks and statements," the government said.

"National mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy; major changes in the pedagogical structure of curriculum with no rigid separation between streams; all separations between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular will also be removed," it added.

As per NEP, home language, mother tongue or regional language to be the medium of instruction up to class five, "but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond. Sanskrit to be offered at all school levels and higher education as option, including in 3-language formula."

The New Education Policy will replace the existing National Policy on Education, which was formed in 1986 and revised in 1992. The New Education Policy includes the extension of the Right to Education Act (REA) 2009 to cover children between 3 to 18 years age group.

