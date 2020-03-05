PM Narendra Modi's Foriegn Visits Cost State Exchequer Rs 446.52 Crore in 5 Years, Says MoS V Muraleedharan

PM Narendra Modi during Nepal visit. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@narendramodi)

New Delhi, March 5: The Union government on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that Rs 446.52 crore were spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits in the last five years. The year-wise data was given by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan during the Question Hour.

Informing about the incurred expenditure to the state exchequer on PM Modi's foreign visits, Muraleedharan said that the amount is most likely to rise as bills for all the PM’s visits in 2019-20 are yet to come in. He had said that till now, the government had spent Rs 446.52 crore on PM Modi's foreign visits. Shiv Sena Reacts to PM Narendra Modi's Tweet on Giving Up Social Media, Asks to Use Platforms Positively.

Answering to the question raised by Bahujan Samaj Party member of Parliament (MP) from Bijnor, Muraleedharan said that the highest expenditure of Rs 121.85 crore was incurred to the exchequer for the PM Modi’s foreign travels in 2015-16. While the lowest amount was for the yaer 2016-17, which was Rs 78.52 crore.

Muraleedharan even gave a year-wise detail of cost incurred by state exchequer. Accoring to the data, the government spent Rs Rs 99.90 crore in FY 2017-18, while for FY 2018-19, the expenditure was Rs 100.02 crore. For for FY 2019-20, the government kept Rs 46.23 aside for the Premier's foreign visits.

Among the minute details that the Union Minister shared included taht the figure included expenditure on chartered flights and hotline costs. He also listed 59 visits after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in May 2014. In a latest development, PM Modi is scheduled to attend the India-European Union Summit in Brussels on March 13, 2020.