Shiv Sena Reacts to PM Narendra Modi's Tweet on Giving Up Social Media, Asks to Use Platforms Positively

Mumbai, March 4: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he would give away his social media accounts on Sunday, Shiv Sena in their mouthpiece Saamana took a jibe and suggested the Premier to use the social media platforms positively by taking up issues of the people. In editorial, Sena also asked PM Modi to emulate Ratan Tata.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi's tweet, Sena on Wednesday wrote on their editorial, as translated by Hindustan Times, "Many Modi-bhakts were worried for a few hours... but after all social media platforms are BJP’s oxygen and it is impossible that Prime Minister Modi would cut this lifeline. In reality, social media can be used for positive things. This was shown by Ratan Tata recently when he showed the ordeal of a sanitation worker’s daughter on social media. Instead of rumours of about quitting social media, Modi should walk on Tata’s path. But if he does that, what would happen to his cyber warriors?." PM Narendra Modi to Give Up Social Media This Sunday? Here's What He Wrote on Twitter.

It went on to add further and said, "The BJP’s cyber warriors lost Jharkhand. In Delhi, despite deploying a huge cyber army, it got defeated. It ran a campaign saying those against the CAA are anti-nationals, but the people did not accept it... The cyber weapon is turning against the BJP now, perhaps was that the reason why Mr Modi was looking at social media renunciation?"

Though PM Modi later posted a tweet clarifying the message behind it and that he would dedicate hand over his social media accounts to "inspiring" women on International Women's Day on Sunday.This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs."

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Following the tweet by PM Modi on March 2 when he said that he was 'thinking of giving up social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube', many of his followers asked him not to take this step.