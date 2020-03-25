PM Narendra Modi's Interaction With Varanasi People Live Streaming: Watch Prime Minister Speaking With Citizens First Time Amid Countrywide Lockdown Over Coronavirus Outbreak

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with residents of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through video conferencing amid countrywide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. News agency ANI will host live streaming of PM Narendra Modi's interaction with people of Varanasi. This will be PM Modi's first interaction after announcing a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Scroll down to watch live streaming of PM Modi's dialogue with citizens via video conferencing. The link will go live when the interaction will begin at 5 pm. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

"I will interact with the people of my constituency of Varanasi on the situation arising out of coronavirus. You can join this conversation through video conferencing at 5 pm on March 25. If you have any suggestion or question, can share it by going to the comment section of the NaMo app," PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday. The Prime Minister has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to deal with the coronavirus. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Watch Live Streaming of PM Narendra Modi's Interaction With Varanasi People:

On Tuesday, PM Modi interacted with the print media representatives and asked them to act as a link between the government and the people to create awareness and in providing continuous feedback in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. A day earlier, he had interacted with industry representatives through video conference on measures to curb and mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian economy.