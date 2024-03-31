Police Security to Come at a Price in Lucknow! Administration Decides to Charge Fees for Security Arrangements at Malls, Hotels, Private Functions and Events

The Lucknow police commissioner has also given a detailed circular to bring uniformity in determining the rates for providing police arrangements in private programmes.

News IANS| Mar 31, 2024 09:55 AM IST
A+
A-
Police Security to Come at a Price in Lucknow! Administration Decides to Charge Fees for Security Arrangements at Malls, Hotels, Private Functions and Events

Lucknow, March 31: Security in Lucknow will now come at a cost from Monday. Be it a wedding, any other function, or a programme in individual homes, shopping malls, hotels or elsewhere, those desiring police security for any private event will have to shell out money, as the Lucknow police have decided to charge fees for security arrangements. Earlier, some events were given free security while others were charged. The move aims to bring all the private events under one category. Now all kinds of events, barring government functions, would get security on payment.

The Lucknow police commissioner has also given a detailed circular to bring uniformity in determining the rates for providing police arrangements in private programmes. Allahabad High Court Asks Lucknow Police Not To Harass Innocent Lawyers; Here's Why.

“Mainly, one day’s average salary of all the police personnel being deployed in a programme will be payable and if they are deployed for more than a day, the organisers will be charged for those days too,” said a press statement from Lucknow police. “This payment will be determined by the officer ordering the police force and a copy of the bill will be sent to the Digital and Counter Inspector,” it added.

“With the development of Lucknow district and increase in facilities, the number of private programmes organised has also increased in the past few years. Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police (law and ordes-good-morning-hd-wallpapers-for-free-download-online-celebrate-easter-sunday-with-whatsapp-messages-wishes-quotes-and-facebook-messages-5857826.html" title="Happy Easter 2024 Images & Good Morning HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Easter Sunday With WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes and Facebook Messages">Happy Easter 2024 Images & Good Morning HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Easter Sunday With WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes and Facebook Messages

  • Videos
    LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Mayank Yadav Shines On Debut As Lucknow Super Giants Win By 21 Runs LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Mayank Yadav Shines On Debut As Lucknow Super Giants Win By 21 Runs
    • Close
    Search

    Police Security to Come at a Price in Lucknow! Administration Decides to Charge Fees for Security Arrangements at Malls, Hotels, Private Functions and Events

    The Lucknow police commissioner has also given a detailed circular to bring uniformity in determining the rates for providing police arrangements in private programmes.

    News IANS| Mar 31, 2024 09:55 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Police Security to Come at a Price in Lucknow! Administration Decides to Charge Fees for Security Arrangements at Malls, Hotels, Private Functions and Events

    Lucknow, March 31: Security in Lucknow will now come at a cost from Monday. Be it a wedding, any other function, or a programme in individual homes, shopping malls, hotels or elsewhere, those desiring police security for any private event will have to shell out money, as the Lucknow police have decided to charge fees for security arrangements. Earlier, some events were given free security while others were charged. The move aims to bring all the private events under one category. Now all kinds of events, barring government functions, would get security on payment.

    The Lucknow police commissioner has also given a detailed circular to bring uniformity in determining the rates for providing police arrangements in private programmes. Allahabad High Court Asks Lucknow Police Not To Harass Innocent Lawyers; Here's Why.

    “Mainly, one day’s average salary of all the police personnel being deployed in a programme will be payable and if they are deployed for more than a day, the organisers will be charged for those days too,” said a press statement from Lucknow police. “This payment will be determined by the officer ordering the police force and a copy of the bill will be sent to the Digital and Counter Inspector,” it added.

    “With the development of Lucknow district and increase in facilities, the number of private programmes organised has also increased in the past few years. Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said, “It is noted that police arrangements can be made for private events but payment must be taken.” Security Breach in Parliament: Police Relying on Technical and Electronic Evidences, Looking Into CDR’s and CCTV Footage.

    “In the Police Regulation/Police Act and various government orders, fees have been prescribed for the police force being provided for private events. Powers have been given to the police department to collect it from the organisers, mainly in Para 199 of the Police Regulation,” he added. However, as per the new move, if the police force is not sought by the organiser and their private security agencies are deployed, then general security arrangements which are necessary to maintain law and order and security of that area will be ensured by the police. This will apply to civil, traffic and armed police forces.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2024 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Lucknow Lucknow Police Police Security security arrangements Uttar Pradesh
    You might also like
    Sunita Kejriwal to Read Statement by Arvind Kejriwal at INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Ramlila Maidan : Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 31, 2024
    News

    Sunita Kejriwal to Read Statement by Arvind Kejriwal at INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Ramlila Maidan : Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 31, 2024
    UP Shocker: Retired Accountant Strangled to Death at His House by Unidentified Miscreants in Lucknow, Investigation Launched
    Security Breach in Parliament: Police Relying on Technical and Electronic Evidences, Looking Into CDR’s and CCTV Footage.

    “In the Police Regulation/Police Act and various government orders, fees have been prescribed for the police force being provided for private events. Powers have been given to the police department to collect it from the organisers, mainly in Para 199 of the Police Regulation,” he added. However, as per the new move, if the police force is not sought by the organiser and their private security agencies are deployed, then general security arrangements which are necessary to maintain law and order and security of that area will be ensured by the police. This will apply to civil, traffic and armed police forces.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2024 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Lucknow Lucknow Police Police Security security arrangements Uttar Pradesh
    You might also like
    Sunita Kejriwal to Read Statement by Arvind Kejriwal at INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Ramlila Maidan : Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 31, 2024
    News

    Sunita Kejriwal to Read Statement by Arvind Kejriwal at INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Ramlila Maidan : Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 31, 2024
    UP Shocker: Retired Accountant Strangled to Death at His House by Unidentified Miscreants in Lucknow, Investigation Launched
    News

    UP Shocker: Retired Accountant Strangled to Death at His House by Unidentified Miscreants in Lucknow, Investigation Launched
    UP Shocker: Body of 65-Year-Old Mahant Who Went Missing Under Mysterious Circumstances Found in Three Pieces in Bushes in Sitapur
    News

    UP Shocker: Body of 65-Year-Old Mahant Who Went Missing Under Mysterious Circumstances Found in Three Pieces in Bushes in Sitapur
    Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Leader's Wife Shot Dead at Her Residence by Unknown Assailant in Hapur, Probe On
    News

    Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Leader's Wife Shot Dead at Her Residence by Unknown Assailant in Hapur, Probe On
    News

    UP Shocker: Retired Accountant Strangled to Death at His House by Unidentified Miscreants in Lucknow, Investigation Launched
    UP Shocker: Body of 65-Year-Old Mahant Who Went Missing Under Mysterious Circumstances Found in Three Pieces in Bushes in Sitapur
    News

    UP Shocker: Body of 65-Year-Old Mahant Who Went Missing Under Mysterious Circumstances Found in Three Pieces in Bushes in Sitapur
    Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Leader's Wife Shot Dead at Her Residence by Unknown Assailant in Hapur, Probe On
    News

    Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Leader's Wife Shot Dead at Her Residence by Unknown Assailant in Hapur, Probe On
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Brentford vs Man United
    50K+ searches
    Manchester United
    50K+ searches
    Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Easter Sunday
    5K+ searches
    मयंक यादव
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Brentford vs Man United
    50K+ searches
    Manchester United
    50K+ searches
    Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Easter Sunday
    5K+ searches
    मयंक यादव
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly
    Close
    gamingly