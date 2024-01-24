Lucknow, Jan 24: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has asked the Lucknow police commissioner that the special cell constituted by him to investigate cases against lawyers accused of land grabbing and other crimes, must not harass innocent lawyers who may have a genuine dispute with anyone.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice N.K. Johari observed, "Neither our orders nor the constitution of the special cell will be used to harass innocent lawyers. The intent is to identity black-sheep in the legal fraternity, but not to paint all lawyers with the same brush."

Hearing a bunch of petitions alleging lawyers’ involvement in land grabbing or other offences, the bench further said if during the course of probe, the involvement of police personnel also came into light, their role in crimes must be investigated in order to make them accountable.

The bench also asked the Bar Council of India and the UP Bar Council to place before it the list of law colleges they have recognized within the jurisdiction of the Lucknow bench. Petition Filed in Allahabad High Court Demanding Ban on ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

The bench also sought details of the number of students.

