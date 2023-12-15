New Delhi, December 15: As the investigation proceeds in the Parliament security breach case, sleuths are now relying largely on technical and electronic evidence. Police are scanning the call data records (CDR) of all the accused and suspects while going through the CCTV footage of near-by areas of Vijay Chowk, Parliament and India Gate. With CCTV footage, police are cross-checking the contradictions emerging in the statements of the accused and trying to ascertain whether there are only five accused on the spot or more during the incident.

Apart from that, the police are also looking into turning Vicky, alias Vishal, living in Gurugram, a government witness. Vicky is the person whose house was used by the five accused for their stay for two days ahead of the incident. So, Vicky can be an important witness for the police in this case. And after being released from police detention, Vicky is said to have largely distanced himself from the media and other people.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has detained two more people following their suspected association with five arrested in the case. The detained persons are identified as Mahesh and Kailash, both residents of Rajasthan and have an alleged association with a social media group called 'Justice for Azad Bhagat Singh'. During the interrogation of the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell, it came to light that Mahesh was also going to be part of the attack team but for some reason he was stopped by his family members.

Apart from that, Mahesh has also helped Lalit Jha, the fifth accused and mastermind, burn the mobile phones of his associates after he reached Rajasthan's Kuchaman from Delhi. The FIR registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach on Thursday revealed the insights of the case and showed the meticulous planning done by the accused.

The FIR mentioned that the pair of sports shoes used by one of the accused, Sagar Sharma has a cavity created by cutting the inside sole of the left foot shoe. While the thickness of the sole of shoes is also increased by affixing an additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity. In the pair of sport shoe of Manoranjan D a cavity is found created by cutting the inside sole of left foot shoes.

The inside sole of the right foot shoe was also found partly cut. The thickness of the sole of shoes was also found increased by affixing additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity. The two used wet canisters of creative color smoke which were burst by the alleged Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D inside the Lok Sabha well area. Further two partly torn and damaged pamphlets were recovered. The first one containing printed slogan "Jai Hind" in English and a picture of fist in tricolor and a slogan in Hindi, whereas the second pamphlet had a slogan in English on Manipur issue.

