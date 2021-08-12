The influence of prominent personalities in India is massive. Whether it is film stars or politicians, they have the power to infuse new thoughts and have the calibre to bring a change in society. Among various influential people, political leaders create an impact on people’s lives like no other. With the subject of women empowerment, politician Lalit Tanwar has rightly shared his take on the much-talked topic. The newly elected District Panchayat President of Amroha has earlier shed light on the importance of education and equal pay among men and women.

Known for the quality over quantity attitude, Lalit Tanwar not just wants men and women to be equal in terms of pay scale but also be at par with other aspects of life. Besides education and drawing equal paycheques as suggested by him, Tanwar thinks that women have the right to be empowered in other fields like business and politics.

“The misconception people have that women are only great homemakers needs to be diminished. I believe apart from professional level, the female counterparts must be dignified at all levels and they must be given independence in decision making and peacebuilding”, says Lalit. He comes from a family of politicians and business minds. With the sharp intellect that he possesses, he considers his father Kanwar Singh Tanwar as his role model who has been a former Member of Parliament.

Having pursued his MBA degree from the prestigious Regent’s University, London, Lalit Tanwar has been attached to his home country India. Speaking about the prospects, he said, “India is a diversified country with rich heritage and traditions. People from different fields need to be given a platform to showcase their mettle, and I am pretty sure that we have the best resources in the world.”

Apart from this, Lalit has time and again supported free education for girls in the rural and remote areas of India. Despite having been influenced by Western culture, the politician has prioritized the Indian traditions as he aims to eradicate inequalities among men and women in the country. While summing it up, Tanwar suggested that women must not be underrepresented across any field. His endless support towards equality among both genders echoes the importance of empowering women across all levels in India.