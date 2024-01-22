National Girl Child Day 2024 will be celebrated on January 24. This annual commemoration is focused on raising awareness of the struggles and injustices that women and girl children continue to face solely because of their gender. From female foeticide and lack of access to quality healthcare to dowry and abuse - the issues that stand in the way of the happiness and success of a girl child in not just India but around the world are important to highlight. As we prepare to celebrate National Girl Child Day 2024, which is focused on doing just that, here are the top 5 songs that capture and promote the various issues, emotions and struggles of the girl child or celebrate their birth as it should be.

"Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari"

This classic Bollywood song is a perfect celebration that we all expect would be the norm when a girl child is born. The emotions steered in this song are sure to make anyone emotional. National Girl Child Day 2024: Angrezi Medium to the Sky Is Pink, 5 Films That Will Drive the Point Home.

"Bekhauf"

Being a woman or girl child is not easy, and "Bekhuaf" captures the struggles and emotions that girl child feels and the power that they need to fight systemic oppression.

"Laadki"

This song is just a girl child’s heartfelt conversation with her father and is as relevant today as it was when it came out.

"Kudi Nu Nachne De"

This song is young, vibrant and encourages parents and everyone in a girl child’s life to just let them be. A perfect song to celebrate the power and prowess of a girl child who is just let be.

"Rupaiya"

A song focused on highlighting the issues of dowry and dowry related abuse that multitudes of women continue to face in India, this song will surely tug on your heart strings and make you understand that the problems discussed are not just imaginary, but have been a reality for several decades.

We hope that these songs help you to raise awareness about the key issues that we still need to battle, add to your celebration of the girl child in your life and contribute to building a world where children can just be the best version of themselves, gender no bound. Happy National Girl Child Day.

