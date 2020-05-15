Portals of Badrinath Temple Opened Today With 28 People Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, No Devotees Allowed

Badrinath Temple (Photo Credits: ANI)

Uttarakhand, May 15 The portals of Badrinath Temple opened at 4:30 am today. 28 people including the Chief Priest was present at the temple when its portals opened. No devotees are allowed to enter the temple premises on account of the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. Ahead of the temple opening, religious ceremonies were also held on Wednesday at the Narsingh temple in Joshimath.

Manujendra Shah, the king of the Tehri royal family who is considered the ‘Bolanda Badri’ or talking Lord Badri, had on April 20 changed the date of opening of the portals of Badrinath shrine as the chief priest was under the quarantine after he returned from Kerala. Badrinath Temple to Open Portals on May 15 with 27 People, Including Chief Priest, No Devotees to be Allowed.

Portals of Badrinath Temple Opened at 4:30 AM Today:

This was the first time in the history that the dates for the opening of the temple portals were changed. The Chief priest reached Joshimath last week after testing negative twice for coronavirus. The priest also completed two weeks of institutional quarantine.

On April 29, the portals of Kedarnath temple were also thrown open after a six-month-long winter break. Pilgrims were also prohibited from visiting the shrine because of the coronavirus lockdown. The portals of Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines are reopened around this time of the year after a six-month-long winter break and clearing of snow along the track leading to the shrine.