Maha Shivratri, one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, is celebrated with great fervour across India. This festival, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is marked by fasting, night-long vigils, and offering prayers at temples dedicated to the deity. While Maha Shivratri is celebrated in every corner of the country, there are certain places in India where the festival is observed with exceptional grandeur and enthusiasm. Here are some of the best places to celebrate Maha Shivratri in India:

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi, also known as Kashi, is considered one of the holiest cities in India and is closely associated with Lord Shiva. The city is home to numerous temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. On Maha Shivratri, devotees flock to these temples to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Haridwar, situated on the banks of the River Ganges, is another important pilgrimage site for Maha Shivratri. The city hosts a large number of devotees who take a dip in the holy river and participate in the evening aarti (prayer ceremony) at Har Ki Pauri, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain, home to the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, is considered one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, which are believed to be the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri is celebrated with great pomp and show at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, with thousands of devotees thronging the temple premises.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Rishikesh, known as the "Yoga Capital of the World," is a popular destination for spiritual seekers and yoga enthusiasts. On Maha Shivratri, the city comes alive with celebrations, including special prayers, satsangs (spiritual discourses), and cultural programs dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Pashupatinath Temple, Nepal: While not in India, the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, is one of the most important temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri is celebrated here with great pomp and fervor, attracting devotees from Nepal and India.

These are just a few examples of the best places to celebrate Maha Shivratri in India. However, Maha Shivratri is celebrated with equal enthusiasm in many other cities and towns across the country, making it a truly nationwide celebration of devotion and spirituality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).