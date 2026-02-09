Bengaluru, February 9: Residents in several parts of Bengaluru will experience planned power outages on Tuesday, February 10, and Wednesday, February 11. The authorities have announced that the disruptions are necessary to facilitate essential maintenance projects, including line shifting, terminal equipment overhauling, and monsoon preparation work.

The outages are expected to occur primarily between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM, though the duration may vary depending on the progress of the technical work. BESCOM officials stated that while they aim to restore power as quickly as possible, residents are advised to plan their day accordingly, especially those working from home or operating small businesses. Weather Forecast Today, February 9: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on February 10, 11

Areas Affected on February 10 (Tuesday)

On Tuesday, the power supply will be restricted in several major clusters. Key areas expected to face disruptions include:

South Zone : Portions of Jayanagar, JP Nagar, and parts of Bannerghatta Road.

: Portions of Jayanagar, JP Nagar, and parts of Bannerghatta Road. West Zone : Areas around Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, and Basaveshwaranagar.

: Areas around Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, and Basaveshwaranagar. North Zone : Hebbal, Yelahanka, and RT Nagar.

: Hebbal, Yelahanka, and RT Nagar. East Zone: Whitefield, Indiranagar, and parts of HAL.

Specific layouts such as HSR Layout Sector 2 and 3, and certain pockets of Koramangala, are also listed for maintenance-related shutdowns.

Areas Affected on February 11 (Wednesday)

The maintenance work will continue into Wednesday, shifting focus to other critical infrastructure points. The affected locations include:

Electronic City & Surroundings : Phase 1 and Phase 2, along with nearby villages.

: Phase 1 and Phase 2, along with nearby villages. Kengeri & Mysore Road : Various industrial estates and residential layouts.

: Various industrial estates and residential layouts. Outer Ring Road : Pockets between Marathahalli and Sarjapur Road.

: Pockets between Marathahalli and Sarjapur Road. North Bengaluru: Areas surrounding the Devanahalli suburbs and Chikkajala.

According to the authorities, these scheduled power cuts are part of a broader "preventive maintenance" drive. The work involves strengthening the high-tension (HT) lines, trimming tree branches near transformers to prevent short circuits, and replacing aging insulators. PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date Update: When Will Farmers Receive the Next INR 2,000 Payment?

These proactive measures are intended to reduce the frequency of unscheduled "tripping" and ensure a more stable power supply as the city transitions into the summer months when electricity demand typically peaks.

How to Stay Updated

BESCOM has urged consumers to register their mobile numbers to receive SMS alerts regarding power interruptions in their specific locality. Residents can also call the 24x7 helpline number 1912 or use the BESCOM Mithra mobile app to check the real-time status of power restoration in their area.

"We request the cooperation of the public during these maintenance windows, which are vital for the long-term reliability of the city's power grid," a senior BESCOM official said in a statement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

