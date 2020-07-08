New Delhi, July 8: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved extending the scheme for distribution of free food grains to the country's poorest until the end of November to help them cope with the economic pain of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Briefing reporters about the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said 81 crore poorest will be provided 5 kg free food grains per person for five more months and one kg pulses per month. The scheme would cost Rs 1.49 lakh crore. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana: Cabinet Approves Extension of Scheme till November 2020.

Also, the government allowed 7.4 crore poor women to avail of three free LPG cylinders till September. Previously, they were to avail of this quota between April and June, he said.

Also, the Cabinet approved the extension of the EPF contribution 24 per cent (12 per cent employees share and 12 per cent employers share) for another three months from June to August 2020. The move will benefit over 72 lakh employees and cost the government Rs 4,860 crore.