New Delhi, August 11: The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee has further worsened, said reports nearly a couple of hours after the medical update released by Army's Referral & Research (R&R) Hospital had raised concerns. Mukherjee continues to remain on ventilator support, the reports confirmed. Pranab Mukherjee, Former President Of India, COVID-19 Positive, On Ventilator After Brain Surgery.

The ex-President, 84, was admitted at the Army hospital on Monday to undergo a life-saving surgery to remove blood clot from the brain. After he was hospitalised yesterday, it was also confirmed that he had contracted the lethal coronavirus infection.

Following the surgery to remove the blood clot, Mukherjee's condition has remained critical. He is on ventilator support for the past several hours, and the team of multidisciplinary doctors attending him are constantly monitoring his status.

Pranab Mukherjee Critical, Health Condition Worsens

The bulletin issued by Army's R&R Hospital, earlier today, read as follows: "Former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt at 12:07 hours on 10 August 2020 in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive."

A tweet issued from the official social media handle of Mukherjee on Monday had confirmed that he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Following his statement, politicians cutting across party lines prayed for his recovery.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," the tweet by Mukherjee's handle read.

