Pre-Monsoon Rains: IMD Issues 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall' Alert in Weather Update For East UP

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 4: Pre-Monsoon rainfall has gripped several parts of the nation, and is heading towards the northern region of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) alert for Friday, heavy to heavy rainfall may occur in the eastern part of UP. Strong spell of showers are also predicted in East Rajasthan. India to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and isolated heavy falls are likely over East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 05th June," the Met body warned in its weather update released on Thursday.

"Under the influence of Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers likely to continue over western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India with isolated thunderstorm accompanied with gusty wind/squall and hail during next 48 hours," it added.

The rainfall alert by IMD in East UP comes a day after the country's western and central states received torrential rainfall in several pockets due to the landfall of cyclone Nisarga.

The most severely hit state, due to the cyclone, was Maharashtra where three deaths were reported. In neighbouring Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, along with Chhattisgarh in central India, significant amount of rainfall was recorded.

The Southwest Monsoon winds, which officially marks the onset of Monsoon in India, is layered over Kerala and coastal Karnataka region. In the next couple of days, it is expected to reach Goa, followed by Konkan region of Maharashtra. The rain-laden clouds are expected to reach Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra after June 10.