Ahmedabad, April 13: Professor Indrani Banerjee of Dean School of Nanoscience at Central University of Gujarat in Ahmedabad, died of coronavirus on April 11 after struggling to get a bed for treatment. Indrani Banerjee tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) last week. She was reportedly denied admission at a private hospital designated for COVID-19 treatment by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Gujarat Sees Highest One-day Rise of 6,021 COVID-19 Cases, 55 Die.

Talking to a newspaper, Professor Banerjee's colleagues said she was first taken to a private hospital in Chandkheda but was denied admission. Later, she was rushed to a government-run hospital in Gandhinagar where doctors referred her to a private hospital on Pethapur Mahudi Road. "But due to fast declining oxygen saturation level and chest infection, she could not recover," Professor HB Patel was quoted as saying.

Professor Banerjee was a visiting scientist and postdoctoral research associate at Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department, University of California, Los Angeles, USA. She was also a visiting academician at Brunel University, London and a postdoctoral fellow at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai. Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat Closed Again for Visitors as COVID-19 Cases Spike.

Ahmedabad is one of the worst-affected town in Gujarat. The city registered a new spike of 1,933 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths yesterday. The state reported 6,021 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the biggest one-day spike which took its total to 3,53,516, while the death toll surged to 4,855, with 55 more dying.

