Ahmedabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Gujarat reported the highest 6,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 55 fatalities, also highest in a day, taking the tally to 3,53,516 and the toll to 4,855, the state health department said.

The state is now left with 30,680 active cases, it said.

Of the 55 fatalities, 20 patients died in Ahmedabad district, 19 in Surat, 7 in Vadodara, and 6 in Rajkot. One patient each succumbed to the viral infection in Bharuch, Botad and Sabarkantha.

At 1,907, Ahmedabad city reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the last 24 hours, followed by 1,174 cases in Surat city, 503 in Rajkot city, 295 in Surat district, 261 in Vadodara city, 184 in Jamnagar city, 136 in Mehsana, 120 in Vadodara district, 112 in Jamnagar and 97 in Patan district, the department said.

A total of 2,854 patients were discharged in Gujarat during the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries so far to 3,17,981 on Monday, it said in a release.

Worryingly, Gujarat's case recovery rate has fallen to 89.95 per cent.

A total of 82.37 lakh people in Gujarat have been administered the first dose of the anti-COVID 19 vaccine so far while 11.12 lakh people received the second dose, the release said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,53,516, new cases 6,021, deaths 4,855, discharged 3,17,981, active cases 30,680 and people tested so far - figures not released.

A total of 118 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, officials said, adding that 19 patients were discharged during the day.

Of the 4,177 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the UT since the outbreak, two have died, 3,678 have recovered while 497 cases are still active.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)