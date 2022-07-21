New Delhi, July 21: Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Azerbaijan were among the countries who summoned Indian Ambassadors in connection with the remarks on Prophet Muhammed, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

"Our Ambassadors conveyed that the remarks were made by Individuals and do not, in any manner, reflect the view of the Government of India. In line with our civilisational heritage and cultural traditions, India accords highest respect to all religions," Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha in response to a question. Prophet Remark Row: Supreme Court Protects Nupur Sharma From Arrest in FIRs Over Her Remarks Against Prophet Muhammad.

Replying to a question whether hate speeches and defamatory comments by the leaders and spokespersons of political parties in India have affected its friendly relations with Arab countries recently, he said: "No. India shares historic and friendly relations with Arab countries which have strengthened significantly in the past few years in different domains including political, trade and investment, defence, security, science and technology, culture and people-to-people ties.

"The Government of India continues to attach high priority to further strengthen relations with Arab countries, who understand the outlook and views of the Government."

Replying to a question whether any of the Arab country has condemned this act and in what manner the overnment is planning to deal with such incidents in the future, the minister said: "With regard to recent remarks, the relevant political organisation has clarified its position. This has been duly recognised by Arab governments."

