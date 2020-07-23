Puducherry, July 23: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs one lakh to families of the people of who succumbed to COVID-19. The Puducherry government will give this amount to the bereaved families from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy's Staff Member Tests COVID-19 Positive, CMO Shut For Two Days.

The announcement was made by Narayanasamy in the legislative assembly. The Puducherry CM said, "Families of the people who succumb to COVID-19 will be provided Rs 1 Lakh from Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of the government." Puducherry: Health Officials Throw COVID-19 Patient's Body into Pit, Viral Video Triggers Outrage.

Statement by Narayanasamy:

Families of the people who succumb to #COVID19 will be provided Rs 1 Lakh from Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of the government: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announces in the legislative assembly (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ebNeV07dPZ — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

In the union territory, 31 people have succumbed to coronavirus so far. According to the Union Health Ministry, 2,300 people have contracted COVID-19 until now. Currently, there are 900 active coronavirus cases in the state, while over 1,300 patients have recovered from the disease.

Puducherry has COVID-19 fatality rate of 1.48 percent, which is lower than the national fatality rate. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is below 2.5 percent. As per the health ministry, 29 states and Union Territories (UTs) have CFR lower than the national average. Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram along with Andaman and Nicobar Islands have zero percent fatality rate while 14 states and UTs have a CFR of less than one percent.

