Puducherry: Health Officials Throw COVID-19 Patient's Body into Pit, Viral Video Triggers Outrage

Health Workers Throw COVID-19 Patient's Body (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Puducherry, June 7: In a shocking incident, a video of government officials from Puducherry, who are in charge of disposing off the body, has gone viral. In the clip, the team can be seen hurriedly throwing the body of a coronavirus patient into a pit and flouting COVID-19 protocols. The disturbing video has triggered massive outrage for the manner in which the body was handled. Mumbai Shocker: Horrific Video of Sion Hospital Shows Patients Sleeping with Dead Bodies Inside COVID-19 Ward.

The video shows four men in PPEs (personal protective Equipments) moving the body from an ambulance and dumping it into the grave. One of the workers is also heard informing a government official that they had thrown the body for which the officials shows thumps up. A clip of the incident is also shared on Twitter by a journalist. West Bengal Allows Families to Pay Last Respects to COVID-19 Deceased, Body Cover With Transparent Face Area to be Used.

Health Officials Throw COVID-19 Patient's Body into Pit in Puducherry:

Body of a person who died due to COVID19 simply dumped into a burial pit at Puducherry. Issue raises condemnation. What does @thekiranbedi have to say!? pic.twitter.com/Uq2W6hh0kx — Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) June 6, 2020

Reacting to the development, the local administration has ordered a probe into the incident. According to media reports, the body was of Chennai-based resident, who had tested COVID-19 positive during his trip to Puducherry.

"I have issued a memo to the concerned department. It's very unfortunate. I am enquiring into the issue. Have properly briefed them,” Puducherry Collector Arun was quoted as saying by NDTV. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said that show cause notices are being served to those involved in the incident.