Puducherry, June 27: A staff member of Puducherry Chief Minister Office (CMO) tested positive for COVID-19, CM V Narayanasamy confirmed on Saturday. After the test reports arrived, it was announced that the CMO would remain shut for next two days. Deep cleaning and sanitisation operation would be undertaken at the premises. Puducherry: Health Officials Throw COVID-19 Patient's Body into Pit, Viral Video Triggers Outrage.

The identity of the COVID-19 positive staff member was not revealed, in line with the Health Ministry guidelines which bar the release of details related to the individual without his or her consent.

Preliminary reports could not confirm whether other staff members at the CMO, as well Chief Minister Narayanasamy would undergo the COVID-19 tests.

Update by ANI

Yesterday one of the staff working at Chief Minister Office tested positive for #COVID19. I immediately ordered closure of office& sanitization is being done. I request everyone to not come to my office for at least 2 days. I've also informed the speaker about it: Puducherry CM pic.twitter.com/8A3vkZMz2G — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

"Yesterday one of the staff working at Chief Minister Office tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately ordered closure of office and sanitization is being done. I request everyone to not come to my office for at least 2 days. I've also informed the speaker about it," Narayanasamy said.

Puducherry, a small union territory based in the southern coastline of India, has a relatively lower toll of COVID-19 cases. The UT has confirmed 589 cases, even as the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu is third-worst affected in India with more than 70,000 cases.

