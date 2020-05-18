Puducherry Permits Liquor Sale From 7 AM to 7 PM Under Fourth Phase of Lockdown Till May 31

Liquor Sale | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Puducherry, May 18: Liquor sale in Puducherry would be permitted from 7 am to 7 pm under the fourth phase of lockdown, that will continue till the month-end. The decision was finalised at the cabinet meeting by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday. The union territory has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31, in accordance to the guidelines issued by the Centre. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

Liquor sale in Puducherry was stopped nearly two months ago, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25 to contain coronavirus transmission. Although the UTs and states were permitted to ease restrictions from April 20 onwards in districts falling under orange and green zones, Puducherry adopted a cautious approach.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in the guidelines issued for "lockdown 4", permitted the re-opening of shops and resumption of even non-essential economic services in non-containment areas. However, shopping malls would remain closed to prevent mass gathering.

Update by ANI

As per the guidelines issued by Central Govt, Puducherry Govt has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19: Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy https://t.co/iqhUCpLHCY — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

"As per the guidelines issued by central government, Puducherry government has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19," Narayanaswamy said in a statement issued following the cabinet meeting.

"At a meeting, Puducherry Cabinet decides to allow the sale of liquor between 7 AM and 7 PM, starting tomorrow," Narayanaswamy added, stating that the relaxations would continue only if social distancing norms are adhered to.

According to Times Now, the union territory government has also permitted the resumption of intrastate public transport services from May 19. The development was, however, yet to be confirmed from official sources.