Udupi, January 28: Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against two persons on charges of brutally killing a dog in Udupi district, the police said on Saturday. The police said that the incident took place in the premises of Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology & Management in Bantakal, near Udupi.

The accused have been identified as warden Nagaraj and Rajesh. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused allegedly committed the brutal act after they found a student playing with the dog in the college premises. Gujarat Shocker: Man Attempts Suicide After In-Laws ‘Kidnap’ His Wife in Ahmedabad.

The head of Madhvaraj Animal Care Trust, Babita Madhavraj, said that Nagaraj and Rajesh put the dog in a gunny bag and then beat it to death. Later, they took the dead dog in a college vehicle and dumped it elsewhere.

She urged that justice should be done to the dog by initiating action against the culprits. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting animal lovers to sharply to condemn the incident. Gujarat Shocker: Man Attempts Suicide After In-Laws ‘Kidnap’ His Wife in Ahmedabad.

Manjula Karkera, an animal lover, lodged a police complaint at the Shirva police station in this regard. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2023 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).