Pune Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Walks Into Police Station After Murdering Live-in Partner

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Pune, March 4: In a shocking incident a 25-year-old woman walked into Sinhagad Road police station and admitted that she killed her live-in partner. According to a Times of India report, police said that the woman informed the police that she killed her partner by slitting his throat while the latter was sleeping. The woman claimed the reason for committing the crime was because her partner was not maintaining a proper conjugal relationship, despite their alleged marriage last year.

After she informed the police about committing the crime, police rushed to the site of the action and found the man to be lying in a pool of blood. The cops later arrested the woman who said that she even attempted to end her life by hanging from the ceiling. However, she decided to drop the plan because she was pregnant. UP Man Murders Sister's Husband 9 Years After They Eloped, Walks Into Police Station With Blood Stained Axe.

The report further mentions that the victim had gone to his village last year to attend his brother's wedding and there he got married. Disturbed over the news, the woman filed a rape complaint against him. The man was arrested, but she furnished his bail details and freed him. On account of the court hearing recently the man came from his native place thinking that the woman would withdraw her complaint. However, she still refused to do and as a result which there was an argument. When the man was sleeping, the woman came and slit his throat during the night.