Delhi, January 6: A 27-year-old man surrendered to police on Monday, January 6, after allegedly killing his mother and two siblings in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area. The accused, identified as Neeraj, walked into the Shakarpur police station to confess to the murders, claiming he had poisoned his family members before strangling them.

The police discovered the bodies of his 50-year-old mother, Anita, and his siblings, 22-year-old Anjali and 18-year-old Himanshu, inside their residence. The incident reportedly took place late Sunday night or in the early hours of Monday morning. According to preliminary investigations, the suspect fed his family food laced with "Dhatura," a toxic botanical substance, to render them unconscious.

Delhi Man Kills Mother, Siblings; Surrenders Before Police

Once they were incapacitated, he allegedly used a muffler and other household items to suffocate and strangle them. This method ensured there was no struggle, allowing the suspect to carry out the killings in a single night.

During interrogation, Neeraj revealed that he had spent several hours with the bodies before deciding to turn himself in. He told investigators that he attempted to take his own life multiple times following the killings, but was unable to go through with it.

The suspect claimed he was motivated by a sense of "hopelessness" and family disputes, though police are still verifying the exact nature of these grievances. Neighbors described the family as generally quiet, noting that Neeraj had been struggling with unemployment and mental health issues for several months.

Forensic teams and senior police officials reached the Laxmi Nagar apartment shortly after the confession. The house was found locked from the inside, corroborating Neeraj's account that no one else was present during the crime. "The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death and the presence of toxins," a senior police official stated. Investigators have seized the container of poisoned food and the muffler allegedly used in the crime for forensic analysis.

Neeraj was the eldest of the three siblings. The family had been living in the rented accommodation for several years. His father had passed away some time ago, leaving Neeraj as the primary figure responsible for the household.

The police are now looking into his medical history to determine if he was receiving treatment for any psychological conditions. Investigating officers are also questioning extended family members to understand the family's financial situation and any recent conflicts. Police have registered a case of triple murder under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Neeraj is currently in custody and is expected to be produced before a city court on January 6.

