Pune, March 23: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and disposing her body by wrapping it in her sari. The investigators at Loni Kalbhor police station arrested the man, identified as Rahul Dnyanoba Phadtare (32), a resident of Mantarwadi in Haveli, for the murder of his wife Vidya (23).

The man himself called the police to inform them that he had found the body of his wife and claimed she had gone missing earlier. Pune Shocker: 36-Year-Old Man Kills Labourer, Dumps Body on Banks of Mula River; Arrested

According to a report in Indian Express, on the afternoon of March 21, Phadtare called the police control room and said his wife had gone missing earlier and that he had found her body on an empty plot off the Katraj bypass road. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Dumps Body in Septic Tank; Arrested After Son Brags About It

Investigating officer, assistant inspector Diganbar Bidwe said, “The body was completely wrapped in the sari and it was impossible to see what was in it unless unwrapped. We asked Phadtare how he knew what was in it and how he discovered the body at this particular spot. There were many missing links in his replies. After sustained questioning, he confessed to having murdered his wife by strangling her and later disposing her body.”

