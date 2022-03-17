Pune, March 17: A shocking case of murder has come to light from Shivajinagar where a 36-year-old man killed a labourer and dumped his body on the banks of the Mula river. The deceased has been identified as Ismail alias Suddam Kashir Ali Shaikh (29), a resident of Shukrawar Peth. The accused has been arrested by the police.

As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, the accused and the victim worked together as labourers. One of them had sold a phone to the other. Reportedly, a fight ensued between them over pending payment while they were consuming alcohol. In a fit of rage, the accused picked up a rock and smashed the other’s head, killing him on spot. The accused later dumped the dead body on the banks of the Mula river. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Dumps Body in Septic Tank; Arrested After Son Brags About It.

As per the reports, the deceased’s wife filed a complaint at Shivajinagar police station. Based on the complaint, the cops at Shivajinagar police station arrested the accused and booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused is currently in police custody till March 20, said the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2022 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).