Pune, January 11: A shocking incident has come to light from Katraj where a man was brutally stabbed to death over a trivial issue by his neighbour on Monday morning. The accused, identified as Sachin Kapatkar (46), an unemployed electrical engineer was arrested by the police on Monday.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the deceased, identified as Sharad Puri (39), a shop owner, was renovating his house. The construction debris and dust fell on the accused's car, upsetting the latter. A heated argument erupted between the deceased and the accused when the latter went to confront Sharad Puri. The situation escalated when the accused stabbed Puri with a knife on Monday morning. The accused also inflicted serious injuries on Puri's brother Bharat (40). Gujarat Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Murders Neighbour Over Monetary Dispute in Ahmedabad; Arrested.

The deceased's brother, Bharat registered a complaint against the accused at Bibvewadi police station. Based on his complaint, the police arrested the accused from his house on Monday. The accused has been booked under the charges of murder and attempted murder as per the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2022 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).