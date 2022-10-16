Chinchwad, October 16: In a shocking incident, a man was assaulted by eight men at his home in Dattawadi on Thursday night. Reportedly, the attack took place due to old enmity. As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, the victim, Rohit Khate approached the police and lodged a complaint of an attempt to murder. On the basis of the complaint, the cops arrested eight people for a murder bid on the complainant. Kerala: Three Booked for Murder Bid on Youth in Kochi.

As per the reports, the arrested persons were identified as Vaibhav Ravindra Gorad (25) of Parvati, Avinash alias Abhi Ajay Misal resident of Wanowrie, Krushna Chandrakant Waghmare (22), Akash Bapu Mahske (25), Omkar Tanaji Owahal (24), Ram Mohan Bansode (22) of Sinhgad road, and two minors. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Hacked to Death by Goons for Resisting Molestation Bid on His Niece in Kanpur.

According to the reports, the victim, in his complaint, told the police that 8-10 youths barged into his apartment on Thursday night with weapons. One of the accused made an attempt to hit him with a sharp weapon but he escaped. The other members of the group then instigated the main accused to attack him. Acting on the complaint, the cops formed a team and laid a trap, and nabbed the accused, including two minors, from Panmala on Friday. Reportedly, most of the accused are history sheeters.

