Maharashtra, July 27: A 4-year-old school girl lost her live while she was returning home on a bike along with her grandfather. The duo underwent an accident as a truck hit their two-wheeler at Alandi-Vadgaon road. The 64-year-old managed to survive his multiple injures while the Tanisha Thorve was declared dead when brought to the nearby healthcare.

Grandfather Kisan Eknath Thorve picked Tanisha from school at 11.15 am. However, on their way home, their bike was hit from behind by a dumper truck. Based on the elderly's complaint, police have booked the truck driver in the matter, reported the Indian Express. Maharashtra: Four Dead After Car Rams Into Truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The NCRB data during the year 2020 shows the total recorded 3,66,138 road accidents to have led to loss of 1,31,714 persons lives with 3,48,279 injured. Unfortunately, the worst affected age group in Road accidents is 18-45 years, which accounts for about 70% of total accidental deaths.

