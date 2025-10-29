Pune, October 29: Residents across Pune are set to face a day-long water supply shutdown on Thursday, October 30, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carries out critical repair and maintenance work on key water pipelines. The shutdown, announced by the PMC’s Water Supply Department, aims to fix major leaks and ensure long-term water pressure stability across the city’s network.

According to officials, the maintenance involves repairing the main pipeline supplying water from Parvati Water Works to the Lashkar (Camp) Water Station, along with essential work on the Bhama Askhed water project line. Superintendent Engineer Virendra Kelkar from the Lashkar Water Supply Department said that normal supply will gradually resume on Friday, October 31, though residents may experience low pressure and delayed restoration initially. Mumbai Rains: Water Stock in 7 Lakes Supplying Water to City at 99.46% Capacity, Says BMC; Check Water Stock of Each Lake Here.

Under the Lashkar Water Works, the affected areas include Ramtekdi Industrial Area, Sayyadnagar, Heaven Park, Shankar Math, Vaidu Wadi, Ram Nagar, Anand Nagar, Hadapsar Gaothan, Satav Wadi, Gondhalenagar, Sasanenagar, Kalepadal, Mundhwa, Malwadi, Solapur Road, BT Kawade Road, Bhimnagar, Koregaon Park, Orient Garden, Mohammedwadi Road (right section), Fursungi, and Uruli Devachi. Tanker-based supply to Fursungi and Uruli Devachi will also remain suspended. Navi Mumbai Pipeline Burst: Hundreds of Litres of Water Wasted in Koparkhairne After Pipeline Bursts in Koparkhairne, Video Surfaces.

Under the Nagar Road Water Works, residents in Kharadi — including Aaple Ghar, Bhangai Vasti, Chaudhary Vasti, Eknath Pathare Nagar, Satav Vasti, Thite Vasti, Chandan Nagar, Borate Nagar, Yashwant Nagar, Tukaram Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri, Ganesh Nagar, Anand Park, Rajshri Colony, Matenagar, Malwadi, and Mahavir Nagar — will face a complete water cut throughout the day.

The Bhama Askhed scheme areas affected include Shejwal Park, Vidi Kamgar Vasti, Sainath Nagar, Vadheshwar Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Gharkul Society, Tempo Chowk, Pote Nagar, Vidya Nagar, and Murlidhar Society.

The PMC has advised all citizens to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the maintenance period.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pune Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

