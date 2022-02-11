Punjab, February 11: A 27-year-old man, identified as Mukesh Mandal, has been awarded a death sentence on Thursday by the district court in a rape case of a 7-year-old minor girl in Sultanpur Lodhi. The sentence was awarded under the POCSO Act by Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajwinder Kaur.

As per the report published in The Tribune, Mukesh Mandal, a jhuggi dweller, had lured the victim, daughter of a Bihari migrant labourer, with biscuits and had taken her to an isolated place where he committed the crime. Reportedly, the minor was found in a pool of blood. Rajasthan: Man Gets Death Sentence for Raping, Killing 4-Year-Old Girl.

The incident had taken place on March 15 last year. Reportedly, the court has also awarded Rs 8 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family as she had to undergo multiple surgeries after the accused had damaged her private parts by inserting a wooden rod.

