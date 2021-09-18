Chandigarh, September 18: Just a few hours ahead of a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Punjab on Saturday, the party's high command is said to have conveyed to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to resign to enable the election of a new incumbent. However, the Chief Minister 'threatens' to quit the party for being humiliated.

"Amarinder Singh spoke to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the morning and told her he is being humiliated and he will resign from the party," a close confidant of the Chief Minister, told IANS. According to some senior party leaders, the high command has categorically asked Amarinder Singh to step down. Punjab Congress Crisis: CLP To Meet Today To Discuss on Issues Within the Party.

The minute-by-minute changing political development began at about 11:42 pm on Friday when Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat tweeted about the decision to hold an urgent CLP meeting on Saturday. Almost 10 minutes later state party chief Navjot Sidhu directed all the MLAs to be present at the CLP meeting.

The announcement by Rawat is being seen as an indication from the high command to appoint the new incumbent under whose helm the party will go to the Assembly polls, slated in March 2022.

Responding to the political developments, former state President Sunil Jakhar tweeted: "Kudos to Sh Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot.

"Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled Congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis."

The decision to call the CLP comes in the wake of the fresh letter signed by a majority of legislators who expressed dissatisfaction with Amarinder Singh and demanding his removal from the Chief Minister's post.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is reaching his official residence here to meet party MLAs ahead of going for the CLP meeting. At the meeting the Chief Minister camp may opt to adopt tough posture in case there is demand for changing the incumbent.

