Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) Punjab Police have registered an FIR against a Delhi BJP leader for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a "doctored video clip" of Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

This is the third FIR against a BJP leader since the AAP formed government on March 16. Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Woman Held for Practising Medicine Without Valid Licence in Vasai.

The FIR was registered against Delhi BJP's media cell head Naveen Kumar Jindal in Mohali, near here.

He has been booked on the complaint of advocate Gurbhej Singh, who alleged that Jindal shared a cropped video from the original footage of an interview given by Kejriwal to a TV channel and doctored the original content.

The complainant said some words of the Delhi Chief Minister from the original interview were dropped, a police official said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).