Punjab Dispatches 50,000 Tonnes of Wheat and Rice to Other States Through 20 Special Trains Amid Lockdown

Rice (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Chandigarh, March 26: To ensure uninterrupted supply of grain during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, Punjab has dispatched 50,000 tonnes of wheat and rice to other states through 20 special trains, according to Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, here on Thursday.

All the labourers involved in loading rice and wheat were provided masks and their hands were also sanitised, he said and added, it was also ensured that they maintained due distance, keeping in view the health concerns. Total Lockdown in India: What Remains Open and Shut For Next 21 Days? MHA Issues List of Essential Services Exempted.

A limited staff was engaged by the state government and the Food Corporation of India to complete this task in a time-bound manner, he added.