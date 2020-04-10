Punjab In Community Transmission Stage, 27 Coronavirus Cases With No Travel History, Says CM Amarinder Singh

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 10: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday supported the extension of lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus cases, asserting that the community transmission may have already begun in Punjab. "In Punjab,27 cases are there with no travel history, yes it can be said that most of them are cases of community transmission," he said. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are total of 113 coronavirus cases in Punjab. Out of 113 cases, 101 are active, while four have recovered. Eight people have also died due to the infection. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 6412 After a Spike of 547 Cases in Past 12 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 199.

The Chief Minister also presented frightening numbers by health experts. Quoting a PGIMER study, Singh said the infection is likely to touch its peak by mid-September and is likely to affect 58 percent of the country's population and 87 percent of Punjab's population.

"...COVID-19 epidemic in India is estimated to reach its peak in mid-September 2020 at a point where 58 percent of the population has been infected," he said quoting the projections made by the Department of Community Medicine in PGIMER in Chandigarh.

He said that only good thing about the virus it has broken drugs supply chain. "I can tell you one thing, the only good thing that has come out of COVID-19 is that drugs supply line has broken. We are happy, we have a task force working on it," he said.