Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 6412 After a Spike of 547 Cases in Past 12 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 199

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 10: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 6412 on Friday with an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in last 12 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 5709 are active COVID-19 cases while 504 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll in India due to the deadly disease has mounted to 199, according to the data released by Health Ministry. Among the affected states in the country, Maharashtra was the worst-hit with 1,135 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (738), Delhi (669), Telangana (442) and Uttar Pradesh (410). When Will Coronavirus End in India?

During a review meeting on the preparedness to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said India has sufficient stock of the wonder drug Hydroxychloroquine and there will not be any lack of the drug in the country. The government issued guidelines on the use of the anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine and directed that HCQ should be utilised as per prescription and is not advised for patients with cardiac irregularities or those suffering from cardiac disease which can be harmful. ICMR Study Shows One COVID-19 Patient Can Infect 406 Persons in 30 Days if Lockdown Order Flouted.

Here's the tweet:

Increase of 547 new COVID19 cases 30 deaths in last 12 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 6412 (including 5709 active cases, 504 cured/discharged/migrated and 199 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/N9fLxsqy4a — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

On Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the fatality rate of COVID-19 is estimated to be 10 times higher than influenza, adding that this pandemic is much more than a health crisis. Speaking at a Mission briefing on COVID-19 from Geneva, the WHO chief said that so far, more than 1.3 million people have been infected, and almost 80,000 people have lost their lives.