A 65-year-old person has passed away in Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Assam due to complication of COVID-19 infection: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Mumbai: St. Michael's Church in Mahim remains closed on Good Friday today, as mass gatherings have been suspended at the Church in view of Coronavirus. Delhi Police using drone cameras to monitor the situation in Jama Masjid area, amid lockdown due to COVID-19. #WATCH: Delhi Police using drone cameras to monitor the situation in Jama Masjid area, amid lockdown due to #COVID19. (Source: Delhi Police) (09.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/iBRoNQu52A— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020 Maharashtra Principal Secretary (Special), Amitabh Gupta (who allegedly gave permission letter to Wadhavan family) has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending of inquiry, which will be initiated against him: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.The members of Wadhawan family, defaulters of the DHFL financial management and HDIL real estate development company, have allegedly violated the novel coronavirus lockdown. The Wadhawan family travelled from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar on Thursday.

Mumbai, April 10: Nine areas in Gurugram, Haryana have been declared containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of coronavirus to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas, as informed by the Gurugram District Administration.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has jumped to 5,865 after an increase of 591 fresh cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday. The death toll due to coronavirus has climbed to 169 with 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data furnished by the ministry till 5 pm on Thursday.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care, where he was battling novel coronavirus since Monday evening. The British PM has now been shifted to regular ward of St Thomas' Hospital in London, where he will "receive close monitoring."

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel thanked PM Modi for sending Hydroxychloroquine to his nation. United States has recorded 1,783 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours: AFP news agency quoted Johns Hopkins. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.