Hoshiarpur, October 22: A team of the Forest and Wildlife Department rescued a leopard, which had got stuck in a barbed wire fencing at Bassi Umar Khan village, said officials here on Saturday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar said he had received information about the trapped leopard on Saturday morning. Leopard Rescued From Atop Mango Tree After 8 Hour Long Operation; Watch Viral Video.

Four teams of the department were sent to the village to rescue the leopard.

Services of Phillaur Forest Range Officer Jaswant Singh were requisitioned and he reached the spot with his tranquiliser gun. He fired two shots at the leopard.

After the leopard became unconscious, the wildlife officials released it from the barbed wire and put it in an iron cage. Looking at the condition of the animal, it seemed there were marks of old wounds on its face and it had lost one of its eyes due to some old injury, said Kumar. Video: Leopard Stuck on Tree Rescued After 8 Hours in Old Clip.

It seemed that the leopard got stuck in the barbed wire while it came to the village in search of food. Later, the leopard was examined by a veterinary doctor who gave a certificate that it was fit enough to be released, said Kumar. The leopard will be released into natural safe habitat Saturday evening, he said.